Residents excited for opening of Dutch Bros. Coffee

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a new coffee house in town and people across the metro are coming out in droves. Dutch Bros. Coffee opened up their Rio Rancho location on Friday.

KRQE News 13 crews found long lines wrapped around the building and out to the main road as locals waited patiently for the famed coffee. Dutch Bros. fans say it’s about time it made its way to the Land of Enchantment. “It’s like our first stop, so we’re sure excited it came to New Mexico,” Raelynn and Michael Baca. “Comparing this coffee to like Starbucks and McDonalds, this coffee is obviously superior.”

Dutch Bros’ new Rio Rancho location is across Unser from Presbyterian Rust Medical Center.