Residents celebrate completion of roundabout project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People living in a North Valley neighborhood are celebrating after the completion of a long-awaited roundabout.

It’s been 13-years since people living near Rio Grande and Candelaria met with city councilors to go over proposed improvements to the busy intersection off Rio Grande and Candelaria.

The study showed frequent crashes, posing a threat to bicyclists and pedestrians. It took years of debating and funding before the city finally got the green light on the project earlier this year.

Residents say it will help with safety and quality of life in the area.

“That’s why it was extremely important that we come up with a solution for this project. Reduce the numbers of crashes that were at the intersection and reduce the noise hopefully,” said resident Diana Hunt.

The roundabout has been open for just one week and drivers say it’s already proving to help make the area safer.