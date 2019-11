ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Federal officials will soon take a look at a stretch of road in Nob Hill that neighbors say is a big problem and a hot spot for crashes.

The Albuquerque Journal reports for years, neighbors living along Lead and Coal have voiced their concern. In an effort to ease traffic issues, the city adjusted traffic signals and speeds.

Neighbors argue it didn’t work and want to get the federal highway administration involved for an audit. It’s unclear when their audit will begin.