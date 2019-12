ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rescue crews are working to find a couple lost in the Sandia Mountains.

According to the Bernalillo County Fire Department, family members of the man and woman called 911 saying they were lost just before 8 p.m. Friday. Search and Rescue crews were called in to find the couple.

It’s unknown if contact has been made. Temperatures at the crest are in the teens.