ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexican military veterans were invited to stop by CNM Saturday. A fair, held by several departments and a US representative, gave them resources to learn more about their health benefits and how they’ve expanded.

Representative Melanie Stansbury, the US Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services held the Veterans Resource Fair Saturday afternoon.

It gave retired service members the chance to learn about their benefits and how they’ve changed since the passage of the Honoring our PACT Act.

“From the Navajo Code Talkers to the heroes of Bataan, to the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, New Mexicans have a long and proud tradition of service that extends throughout our communities,” said Rep. Stansbury. “Every day, I am humbled to serve our veterans and our families in Congress. Honoring your service means action to fulfill our sacred obligation to ensure that you and your families have the resources and support you need to thrive.”

It will help veterans deal with lingering health issues that they got while on duty.

The resource fair also informed veterans about services provided by the city and state such as food and housing assistance programs.