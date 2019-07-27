Reports of explosion at Nob Hill motel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Albuquerque Fire Rescue has reported an explosion at a motel in Nob Hill Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the Hiway House Motel in the area of Bryn Mawr Dr. and Central around 8:30 p.m. AFR says the explosion was reported at the side of the building.

There are no reports of smoke or flames. It is unclear what caused the explosion and if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.