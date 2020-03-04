Live Now
Report: UNMH ranks one of worst in nation for sepsis

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Hospital is ranked as one of the worst hospitals in America for a potentially deadly infection after surgery.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the hospital ranks 10th worst in the nation for patients contracting sepsis, a blood infection that occurs after surgery. The findings were recently published in a Journal review.

Hospital officials say they’ve known and have been working to reduce its rate for five years. However, they also point to the complexities of their patients’ cases for the high rating adding that the results don’t speak to UNMH’s quality of care.

