Report shows state agencies sharing private information

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report reveals state agencies are inappropriately disclosing New Mexicans personal information.

Somos Un Pueblo Unido and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico released the detailed report. It showed state agencies are sharing private information with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The information included social security numbers, immigration status and information on their family members without a subpoena or court order.

“The results of this report demonstrate both an inclination by the administration to protect individuals’ personal information and a lack of clear written policies or guidelines for front line state employees to gauge what to share and with whom. As a result, vulnerable New Mexicans are at risk of having their data fall into the wrong hands,” said Executive Director of Somos Un Pueblo Unido Marcela Díaz in a press release.

