Report says Albuquerque almost swindled out of $1.9 million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report from Albuquerque’s Office of the Inspector General says the city was almost swindled out of nearly $2 million. The report stated in November, an imposter pretending to be a vetted city vendor asked the city to change the bank where money transfers were made.

Before anything went through, Wells Fargo flagged the transaction as potentially fraudulent and was able to stop it. The city is conducting an Internal Affairs investigation of two employees believed to be involved. A number of government and school districts have fallen victim to this scam over the years. Some have resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

The Office of Inspector General was asked to review an attempted Fraudulent ACH transaction from the City of Albuquerque in the amount of $1.9 million to a vendor. View full report below: