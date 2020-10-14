Report ranks best places to live and retire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. News & World Report unveiled its 2020-2021 rankings for the top 150 best places to live and retire in the United States. It looked at 150 of the most populated areas, considering factors like the job market and the quality of life.

The report says the best places to live are Boulder, Denver, Austin, Colorado Springs, and Fort Collins. Albuquerque came in at 129.

The top four cities to retire are all in Florida including Sarasota, Fort Myers, Port St.Lucie, and Naples.

