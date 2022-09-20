ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows most of the people hanging out in Albuquerque’s arroyos are well aware of the floodwater dangers. The report comes from a multi-agency group that was commissioned by city council last year after four people died in floodwaters.

The group surveyed 40 people that were living or loitering in stormwater channels. They found that three-quarters of the people already understood the waters could quickly sweep them away. The report also compiled maps of the biggest problem spots and outlined measures that different agencies are taking to keep people out of arroyos.

Last month, city council approved an ordinance giving police the authority to arrest people who refuse to leave an arroyo. The city also applied for FEMA funding to create a flood alert system with sirens to warn people living in arroyos.