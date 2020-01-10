Closings & Delays
Report: New Mexico’s rise in homelessness highest in the nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homelessness in the state is the highest in the nation.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that new findings from the U.S. Department of Housing found that New Mexico had the nation’s largest percentage increase in homelessness during the last year with an increase of 27%. Overall, the state comes in the middle of the pack for the overall estimated number of homeless.

New Mexico also has the highest increase in chronic homelessness at 57.6%. The report states that of the 2,464 homeless individuals in 2019, about 52% were chronically homeless.

Albuquerque’s homeless population rose by 15%. The numbers were taken from an annual report showing both sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in the state.

