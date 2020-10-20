Report names biggest phobias in each state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What are you afraid of? An annual report from YourLocalSecurity has determined the biggest phobias by state by analyzing search data.

Anthropophobia, the fear of people was the biggest overall phobia and the pandemic most likely had an impact on this year’s report. More states searched for the fear of flying as well as the fear of being alone this year.

Other standouts were fear of the outside and the dark. In New Mexico, the biggest fear was of people.

