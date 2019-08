ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows an increase in the number of homeless people in the city.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, the finding from Point-In-Time says there are at least 200 more homeless people than there was two years ago. This year, the total count is more than 1,500.

City of Albuquerque officials told the Albuquerque Journal that there is no definitive answer as to why, but believe the increase is partly due to better counting practices.