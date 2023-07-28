ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new report shows Festival Flamenco had a $12 million economic impact on Albuquerque. In June, the National Institute of Flamenco held the nine-day celebration in partnership with the National Hispanic Cultural Center and the University of New Mexico. The institute said more than 10,000 people attended with guests from all around the world.

The institute teamed up with the Bernalillo County Economic Development Department for an analysis that showed the festival generated almost $7M in taxable gross receipts and almost $5M in lodging sales. The report also showed it employed 194 staff and contractors. Festival Flamenco is the oldest and largest flamenco festival outside of Spain.