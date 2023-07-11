ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city spent tens of thousands of dollars to put gunshot detection technology inside the Sunport. Nearly five years later, an Inspector General (IG) report revealed the tech still isn’t operational.

While the inspector general’s report placed a lot of blame on the company behind the non-functioning gunshot detection system, the CEO for EAGL Technology said he disagrees with the city’s report.

“They did the testing. They shot 160 rounds. They shot suppressors. They shot regular guns. They shot pistols. They shot 223. They shot everything in five different locations in the airport. After that, they tried to false the sensor. They used sticks. They used balloons. They used chairs. They used all this kind of knowledge, and they were not able to,” said EAGL CEO Boaz Raz.

According to the report, the city’s Aviation Department purchased the EAGL shot detection technology for $80,311.48 in 2018. That technology was meant to focus on areas highly trafficked inside the Sunport such as baggage claim, ticketing and the great hall, but the IG report said the system never passed all of its certification tests.

The city deactivated the system in April 2021 and has since sat unused.

The report showed the Aviation Department claimed it tried to contact the company behind the tech to get it working, but EAGL Technology has a different side of the story, providing documents that showed the system was functioning.

“They have ignored us on purpose. We tried to approach them, but there is nobody there to respond to us. We never got any email from anybody,” said Raz.

News 13 tried to ask the city about the and planned to speak to Mayor Keller about the situation, but the mayor refused to answer our questions in that interview.

The Sunport provided a statement about the situation, saying, in part, that the company didn’t “provide acceptable results,” but they’re open to working with the company for a solution.