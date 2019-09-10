Report: Albuquerque spent $1.6M on Volaris promotions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque reportedly spent nearly $2 million promoting an airline that pulled flights from the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the city made the investment after hearing rumors that Volaris was planning on canceling the scheduled direct service to Mexico. The flights to Chihuahua were reportedly not making the airline money.

Volaris eventually scrapped the service after Albuquerque refused to continue to give the airline incentives to operate.