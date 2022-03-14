ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Inspector General report says Animal Welfare violated a city ordinance by allowing a dog that was not neutered to be adopted out. The report states last October, an officer in APD’s K9 unit wanted to adopt a dog without sterilization, saying he wanted the animal to keep its hormones for a year to train it in protection work.

The officer said he would sterilize the dog when it turned two, and the Animal Welfare director said he was okay with that, signing off on the adoption. However, the IG report states that violated the city’s Heart Ordinance requiring animals to be spayed or neutered before they are adopted.

The report states the waiver for the special request was given only because the adopter was a city employee with the promise of sterilizing the dog in the future. In the statement, the Animal Welfare department says it will retain staff on the Heart Ordinance and personnel rules.