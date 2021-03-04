Report: AFR sees decrease in calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue has seen a drop in its call volume in the last year. According to the department’s annual report, AFR responded to more than 90,000 calls in 2020. That’s down more than 15,000 from the year before.

The report credits the decrease in part to the Full Transport Authority AFR received which allows the department to work more closely with Albuquerque Ambulance on distributing calls. The department also credits the Heart Program which helps frequent 911 calls better handle their medical needs without having to call 911. The lower call volume has also led to faster response times.