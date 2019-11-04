Repeat DWI offender takes police on wild chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a history of DWI led police on a wild chase across town.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to a crash at Ouray and 57th Street on Friday night. They tried to pull over a maroon Lincoln driven by 36-year-old Clayton Means, which appeared to be involved in the crash.

Police say he took off, driving the wrong way at times in the middle of busy traffic. They eventually caught Means near Unser and Ladera where they say he admitted to drinking and was then busted with Marijuana.

Means appeared in metro court this weekend where it was decided he’ll stay locked up for now. Police say Means has three prior DWI convictions.