ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who keeps getting in trouble for driving drunk has been diverted to DWI court in her latest case. Marlene Whitegoad pleaded guilty to DWI after officers pulled her over last spring driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-40.

Whitegoat already had four drunk driving convictions and has been locked up since her arrest 10 months ago. On Wednesday in court, the prosecution called Whitegoat a danger to the public and pushed for her to serve out the full 18-month sentence, but the defense argued, keeping her behind bars will not solve the long-term problem. “Her preference would be to do DWI court or a specialty court like that, she says she really wants to address the underlying issues she has.”

The judge agreed, releasing Whitegoat on the condition that she follows the prescribed treatment plan. If her driver’s license is restored, she will have to have an interlock.