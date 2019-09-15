Repeat carjacker arrested again after being caught in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man with a history of stealing cars just can’t seem to learn his lesson. He’s recently been busted again, and now one of his victims is calling for change.

Back in 2016, Tyler Shumake was a part of a group of people who carjacked a woman who was just trying to do the right thing. As it turns out, he was arrested last week for robbery related charges in a different case.

Shumake was arrested by State Police last Sunday when an officer saw him in a stolen car. According to the criminal complaint, when the officer tried to pull him over near Menaul and University, Shumake made a run for it. He was later booked into jail.

Cecilia Haldane is one of Shumake’s victims. She says the court system needs to keep him locked up.

“He’s basically making a mockery of the system. He’s just kind of laughing at them saying he can get away with it,” she says.

Haldane says Shumake and two others stole her car three years ago at a Hobby Lobby on Juan Tabo. The trio asked for help to jump-start their car.

She says she actually jumped in and fought back, and in the process, she broke a few bones and had to go through months of therapy to recover.

Shumake was later convicted of robbery and has since been arrested multiple times on similar charges. Court documents show Shumake will stay behind bars until trial for this latest case.