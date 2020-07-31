Repeat arsonist charged again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless man who keeps getting locked up, then released when he is found incompetent, is once again facing charges.

News 13 featured Anthony Tolbert in January, while looking at challenges of addressing mental health issues in the criminal justice system. Tolbert has been arrested dozens of times in the last decade, often accused of setting fires and vandalizing buildings.

In March, after he was accused of setting fire to a charter school, he was once again declared incompetent to stand trial, and the case was dismissed. Now, he is facing new charges for a small fire earlier this month, outside the Southwestern Women’s Options clinic on Lomas near I-25. He has yet to make a court appearance in that case.