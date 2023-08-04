ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction is underway at the National Hispanic Cultural Center following a dangerous crash that took place one week ago. Police said that 24-year-old Victor Barreto was behind the wheel arguing with his girlfriend in the passenger seat. According to police, he intentionally drove his car into the building critically injuring himself. The woman with him sustained minor injuries. Barreto is facing domestic violence, property damage, and reckless driving charges.

Friday, crews were working to replace the main entrance door and repair other damage. “We had a security assessment review right after the damage took place. And we’re looking at a couple of new options of being able to work together at the front part with both the city and different parts with the state,” said Acting Executive Director Zachary Quintero. It’s estimated to cost around $100,000 for repairs.