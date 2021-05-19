Repair broken household items during virtual Fix It Clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A free, all ages virtual fix-it clinic will allow Albuquerque residents to evaluate, disassemble, and repair broken household items. The City of Albuquerque Solid Waste Department, the New Mexico Recycling Coalition, and Keep Albuquerque Beautiful will host the clinic on May 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. as a Zoom event.

Individuals that are handy including tinkerers, sewers, and fixing families are encouraged to sign up to serve as coaches for the event. If you have a broken item that you’d like to try and repair, you’re asked to sign up as an attendee.

Recommended items for those participating in the event include: