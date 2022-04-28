ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Congresswoman Yvette Herrell is urging the Department of Justice once again to end its oversight of the Albuquerque Police Department. In February, Herrell sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland putting on him to end the consent decree. She argues it is costing millions of dollars and failed to make the city safer.

The DOJ responded by saying, “The parties may seek termination once the city has reached full compliance.” Herrell has now sent another letter to the DOJ demanding they provide clear answers for the public to know when the agreement should end.