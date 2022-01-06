Rental prices up 18.7% in Albuquerque over the last year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rental prices in Albuquerque skyrocketed in 2021. The latest report from Apartment List shows an 18% increase in rent over the last year compared to just under 8% nationwide.

The median rent in Albuquerque for one-bedroom apartments stands at just under $1,000 while you can expect to pay more than $1,200 for a two-bedroom. A bit of good news, however, rent fell 1.7% last month in Albuquerque.

