Renovations for 20-year-old planetarium to start in February

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science is about to close for a complete makeover as part of a push to start updating the museum.

Hundreds of thousands of people have visited the planetarium over the years and staff say the renovation is necessary because it hasn’t been updated since it opened two decades ago.

“We’ve lost the entire row of seats in the planetarium over the past year or so,” Space Science Director Jim Greenhouse said about the first row of ten seats roped off. “All of the carpeting, seats and coverings are original to the building.”

But, upgrades are on the way. The museum is gearing up to close the planetarium for a complete overhaul using an estimated $350,000 in state funding.

“All of our seats are going to be replaced with new, wider seats. Of course, all the carpeting and wall coverings will be replaced, as well,” he said.

Plus, there will be more accessibility at the top, safety upgrades like better lighting on the stairs, and more seats, bringing the total to 153.

“If they’re going to upgrade it, at least I can take the kids when they get a little bit older,” Lynda Alfonso of Albuquerque said.

The need to appropriate more money to cultural affairs facilities like the museum is being addressed at the legislative session this year. House Bill 103 proposes to set aside $5 million to start an infrastructure fund to update facilities and exhibits in buildings overseen by the State Department of Cultural Affairs.

“The administration is working with the state to try to renovate several areas of the museum,” Greenhouse explained. “The planetarium is the first and then after that, we’re going to look at the museum piece by piece and see what finding is available and what the biggest priorities are.”

It’s a move that people agree could help bring in more visitors to the ever-popular museum near Albuquerque’s Old Town.

“For school kids, I think it’s a great experience,” Alfonso said.

The planetarium will close on Feb. 17 and is expected to reopen in April.

The Albuquerque Astronomical Society has loaned the museum its portable planetarium system.

It’s an inflatable dome the museum will be using during the renovations to show planetarium programming at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Officials say the planetarium is responsible for as much as 20 percent of the museum’s attendance, or about 50,000 people a year.