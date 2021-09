ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations at the Kimo Theatre downtown are almost complete. The nearly 100-year-old theatre closed last year due to the pandemic. During that time, the city decided it was a good time to repair the roof and replace the heating and air conditioning.

Other updates include a projector, a new stage, and a new private event space. The city says all the improvements were done without comprising the building’s historic look.