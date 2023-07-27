ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A historic Route 66-era building in Albuquerque is nearing completion of a major revamp. The Imperial Inn on Central Ave. has been under renovation for the last two years. While crime in the area was an issue for the building previously, officials hope that will change with the revamp.

“What I love about projects like this, is that we can take something that is really a blight and turn it into something that people come to and becomes a destination. All that energy that gets created is really the reward for us,” said Chad Rennaker of Palindrome Communities.

The redevelopment was done by Palindrome Communities which is the same company that revamped the El Vado Motel. The project is expected to be finished this fall.