ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local pizza restaurant is honoring the memory of its beloved owner one year after he was murdered.

Rosario Zito was shot and killed last summer outside his business, Giovanni’s Pizzeria at San Pedro and Kathryn, as a man tried to rob him at closing time.

On the anniversary of his death, Giovanni’s is hosting a celebration of life along with a blessing from a local priest.

The current management said the restaurant is becoming a place where people can find comfort as they grieve their own losses.

The celebration will be on Wednesday at the restaurant from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.