Remains of sailor killed in World War II will return to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of a New Mexico sailor killed in World War II have now been identified.

Seaman Second Class Moyses Martinez of Dulce, New Mexico was serving on the USS Colorado when it was moored in the Northern Mariana Islands in July 1944. Those on the ship got into a firefight with Japanese troops and Seaman Martinez was killed.

He is one of many World War II service members to be identified thanks to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. He will be buried on Oct. 8 in Las Vegas.