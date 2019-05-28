Relative of suspected killer expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man believed to be related to a suspected Albuquerque killer is expected to be in court Tuesday for his own case.

Ephraim Bashir turned himself in last week after allegedly shooting his girlfriend. Police believe Ephraim Bashir is related to Darian Bashir, the man accused of shooting and killing University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson Weller outside a Nob Hill club.

Tuesday the judge will decide if Ephraim will remain behind bars until trial.