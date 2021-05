ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration open next week for Bernalillo County summer programs. Programs run from June 7 to July 23 for kids ages five through 14.

There is limited availability through programs at each community center and are open on a first-come, first-serve basis. The program cost is $280 per child plus registration fees. Reduced fee scholarships are available for those who qualify.

For more information or to apply, visit Bernco.gov.