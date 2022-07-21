Albuquerque, N.M. (KRQE) – With school just around the corner, after and before school programs have returned to select Albuquerque Public Schools. Rebranded as PLAY+, the purpose of these programs is to engage children in Kindergarten through 5th grade, providing organized activities. Additionally, these programs seek to serve parents by providing an affordable childcare option conveniently offered at their child’s school.

The PLAY+ Before School Program begins at 7 a.m., going until school starts, and the PLAY+ After School Program begins when school ends, until 6 p.m. A $10 registration fee is charged per child, with a weekly charge of $15, $20, or $25, depending on the number of children a parent has enrolled.

Registration for these programs opens July 25, and space is limited. PLAY+ will maintain the same schedule as APS, and will be closed the same days that school is.

The schools who are participating in PLAY+ and the start dates of the programs are listed below: