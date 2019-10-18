Registration still available for Duke City Marathon

The Duke City Marathon is New Mexico’s premier racing event and is also ranked as one of the top 25 marathons in the world. The event will take runners along the banks of the Rio Grande and will feature a marathon, marathon relay, a 10K, 5K, and even a half marathon.

Board member Burt Trembly discusses the event and how participants can register.

Burt explains the race will feature a women’s fit shirt this year. The long sleeve dry-fit shirts are available in two colors in a men’s fit and women’s fit which have been very popular.

A qualifier for the Boston Marathon, the Duke City Marathon offers seven different races to choose from. The 10K run and 10K walk will have finisher medals for the first time this year.

Participants can register online through Saturday, October 19, 2019, or at the Health & Fitness Expo Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m