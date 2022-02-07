ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for spring break camps at the BioPark. The camps are open to children in 2nd-6th grade.

They include the Spring Wildlife Safari at the zoo and the Spring Water Journey at the aquarium, the Spring Green Connection at the Botanic Garden, and the Spring Outdoor Adventure at Tingley Beach. The camps cost $50 per day. For more information, visit the city’s website.