ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Are you ready to take an icy plunge in a 40-degree pool, all for a good cause?

Registration for the city’s annual polar plunge is now open. The event will take place on January 6 at the Sierra Vista Pool.

People will have the option to jump into the deep end or take on the challenge of going down one of the slides.

It is $40 for the plunge and $50 to go down the slide.

All the money raised will go toward BioPark’s polar bears and penguins and help pay for swimming lesson scholarships.

