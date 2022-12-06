ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration opens Wednesday, December 7 for City of Albuquerque winter break camps. The Department of Arts and Culture, Parks and Recreation Department and Family and Community Services Department will all be offering camps to children during Albuquerque Public School winter break.

Available camps include annual community center camps where kids are able to enjoy different activities and field trips. Those camps run from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and registration is $10. The city also offers a three-day camp at the Open Space Visitor Center that takes kids hiking. Camps at the Balloon Museum for children in preschool to first grade that educate children with stories, music and art.

Spaces at camps are limited. For more information on what camps are available and to register, visit play.cabq.gov.