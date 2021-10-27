Registration open for virtual 39th Annual Doggie Dash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year’s virtual Doggie Dash & Dawdle is coming up. Animal Humane New Mexico‘s largest fundraiser of the year, Doggie Dash 2021 benefits the animals in the organization’s care as well as its community programs.

Animal Humane New Mexico’s Marketing Director Karolyn Winge discusses the 39th annual event and how you can participate. The Doggie Dash Race Day kicks off virtually on Sunday, November 7 with Animal Humane hosting live streams from their campus.

There will also be COVID-safe mini-events that celebrate the bond between animals and pets while also raising funds to support at-risk animals to provide them with happy and healthy lives.

There are several registration tiers with higher levels including special perks like a 2021 Doggie Dash t-shirt, bandana, and more. For more information or to register for this year’s event, visit doggiedashanddawdle.org.