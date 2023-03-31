ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lace up your sneakers because registration for the 36th annual run for the zoo is now open. Run for the zoo is the BioPark’s largest fundraiser of the year and they are encouraging the public to wear their favorite stripes to “stripe up and support your BioPark!”

The artwork for this year’s Run for the Zoo was inspired by the renovations and the opening of the new Asia exhibit. There will be half marathon to a 1 mile fun run/walk and a couple of distances in between that have fitness levels for everyone.

The run will be May 7, 2023. Starting with the half marathon starting at 7:00 a.m. and closes at 10:30 a.m. The 10k will start at 8:00 a.m. The 5k Run will start at 9:30 a.m., the 5k walk will start at 10:15 and the 1 mile fun run will start at 11 a.m.

People who participate in the run will have free aceess to the Zoo.