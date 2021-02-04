Registration open for spring break camp at Biopark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is now open for spring break camp at the Albuquerque Biopark. The camp will be in-person and officials are expecting the camp to fill up fast. Spring break is right around the corner and with so many things still closed, Biopark staff is anticipating a high demand for a spot at the camp.

The in-person camp is open to second grade to sixth graders. During the week-long camp, they usually sign up 40 kids each day. This year they’ve had to downsize the in-person camp to 30 kids for the week. “We are limiting it to five to one ratio for students and we’re going to ask them to sign up for a week-long camp. So they will be with the same five kids all week in the same classroom so we’ll have spots for about 30 kids this spring in our spring break camp,” says Education Curator, Cheri Vogel.

The camp created more than 20 virtual camps during the week that vary in length from 30 to 90 minutes with classes divided by age groups. Kids and parents can participate from the comfort of their homes. “We are really pleased to be able to offer this option for our families this year. Its been really hard as an educator not being able to educate on grounds. So being able to reach out and be with people in their own homes where they feel safe is a very special opportunity for us,” Vogel says. Biopark officials say they are planning to have summer camps this year but they are still working out the logistics. They plan to open registration for that in April.

According to a news release, the in-person camps go from March 22 to March 26 and include two options: Spring Wildlife Safari at the Zoo and Spring Rio Grande Adventure at the Botanic Garden/Aquarium. The price for a full week is $230 for the general public and $207 for New Mexico Biopark Society members.

