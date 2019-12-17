Registration open for spring 2020 semester programs at Explora

Enrich your child’s educational experience with an after-school or weekend program at Explora. Their spring semester program promises to provide plenty of science, technology, and art-based programs your child is going to love.

Explora STEM learning coordinator Kevin Dilley and visitor services facilitator Kristen Kinney visit the set to discuss the programs as well as what types of activities attendees can expect. Spring 2020 semester programs meet every other week with each program following a semester-long schedule and are facilitated by Explora educators.

Growing a Scientist

This program is for preschoolers ages 2 and a half, to five-years-old and their parents or adult caregivers as they make discoveries about science by questioning, experiencing, and investigating. Children and adults will be engaged by educators in activities that incorporate art, literature, and fun. Sessions will focus on different themes.

Science to Grow On

Children in kindergarten through third grade will make discoveries as experienced educators engage children and their adults in age-appropriate activities.

Engineering Investigators

In this program for 3rd through 5th grades, each class will include Explora educators as they engage students in activities that use the engineering design process to solve problems. Whether it’s building a suspension bridge or figuring out what gears are best to use on a bicycle, children will design, build, and hone their problem-solving skills as well as engineering and physics principles.

Spring semester programs run for one and a half hours every other week from January 15 through May 9, 2020. All classes are held at Explora.

Programs for Explora members cost $140 per child per semester or $160 for non-members. Register online at Explora’s website or call 505-224-8341 for more information.