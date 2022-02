ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark’s Run for the Zoo is back in person this year. Early registration is now open for the annual run organized by the BioPark Society. Participants can choose the half marathon, 10K, 5K, or one-mile fun run. The race is Sunday, May 1.

Registration Dates:

March 7: Regular Registration

April 10: Late Registration

April 30: In-Person Registration at Packet Pick

For more information about the race, visit https://runforthezoo.org/