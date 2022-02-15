ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History is offering summer camps for kids. Deputy Director Jennifer Hayden says the “Science is Everywhere” summer camps are week-long and run through May 31-August 5.

Students Pre-K through 6th grade can enroll in the camps which include science and fun activities at the museum. The full-day camp programs run from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Before-care is available from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and after-care from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The five-day camps are $325 per child/per week and the four-day camps are $260 per child/per week. There is no additional cost for the before-care and after-care.

To register, visit https://www.nuclearmuseum.org/educate/kids-camp/summer-camp-2022