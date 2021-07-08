Registration open for fall programs at Explora

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is back open at full capacity and ready to engage visitors of all ages with their educational activities and many exhibits. Veronica Casados, the executive assistant of Explora talked about what they have going on.

Even though Explora is open at full capacity, they are asking guests to continue to purchase tickets online. This is because our front entrance is under construction. Registration is also open for the following fall 2021 semester programs: