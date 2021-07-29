Registration open for Buddy Walk in support of the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness. It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, providing critical funding. Donyelle Lucero, president of the board for Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, talked about the event and how people can get involved.

Story continues below:

The RGDSN Buddy Walk is on September 11 at Balloon Fiesta Park. To register, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES