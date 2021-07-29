Registration open for Buddy Walk in support of the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by the National Down Syndrome Society to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness. It’s the largest fundraiser of the year for the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, providing critical funding. Donyelle Lucero, president of the board for Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, talked about the event and how people can get involved.

The RGDSN Buddy Walk is on September 11 at Balloon Fiesta Park. To register, visit https://www.ds-stride.org/.