Registration open for BioPark Beginnings preschool program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Registration is now open for BioPark Beginnings, a 12 or 6-week class catered to children ages 3 to 6.

The classes will allow children to explore the zoo, aquarium, Tingley Beach, and the Botanic Garden with a parent or guardian. Classes will also include songs, crafts, games, and songs.

“Kids will love the hands-on interactive format of these classes, while learning about some of their favorite wildlife,” said ABQ BioPark education curator Cheri Vogel in a press release. “Ms Ann is a dynamic and enthusiastic teacher who sparks imaginations and excites the senses of young students.”

Sessions cost $175 for 12-week classes and $90 for 6-week classes and are for one child and one adult. Up to two additional children can be added for $80 each.

Pre-registration is required and participation is reserved upon receipt of payment.

12-week session

  • Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (January 14 through April 7)
  • Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (January 15 through April 8)

6-week sessions

  • Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (January 14 to February 18)
  • Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (January 15 to February 19)
  • Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (February 25 to April 7)
  • Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.(February 26 to April 8)

