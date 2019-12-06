Registration open for BioPark Beginnings preschool program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Registration is now open for BioPark Beginnings, a 12 or 6-week class catered to children ages 3 to 6.
The classes will allow children to explore the zoo, aquarium, Tingley Beach, and the Botanic Garden with a parent or guardian. Classes will also include songs, crafts, games, and songs.
“Kids will love the hands-on interactive format of these classes, while learning about some of their favorite wildlife,” said ABQ BioPark education curator Cheri Vogel in a press release. “Ms Ann is a dynamic and enthusiastic teacher who sparks imaginations and excites the senses of young students.”
Sessions cost $175 for 12-week classes and $90 for 6-week classes and are for one child and one adult. Up to two additional children can be added for $80 each.
Pre-registration is required and participation is reserved upon receipt of payment.
12-week session
- Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (January 14 through April 7)
- Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (January 15 through April 8)
6-week sessions
- Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (January 14 to February 18)
- Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (January 15 to February 19)
- Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (February 25 to April 7)
- Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.(February 26 to April 8)