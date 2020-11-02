Registration now open for Explora fall semester programs, school’s out camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is a science center and children’s museum in Albuquerque and creates opportunities for discovery through interactive experiences in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Explora Communications Coordinator Sheldon Hamilton discusses the museum’s fall semester programs and school’s out camps.

Fall 2020 semester programs are open for registration and there are programs available for pre-k to eighth-grade. The programs meet every other week and there are also home school programs available that meet once per week.

Topics include “Growing a Scientist” which engages children and adults in science and engineering activities, “Science to Grow on” which incorporates science and art, “Engineering Investigators” which focuses on the engineering design process to solve a problem and more.

Registration is also now open for fall 2020 school’s out camps. These camps are single day, multi-age collaborative camp experiences for kindergarten through fifth-grade.

The next camp is “Feel the Pull” takes place on November 11. For more information on all of the programs available, visit Explora’s website.