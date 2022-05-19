ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Online registration is open for the Albuquerque Library’s summer reading program. The free program, ‘Oceans of Possibilities,’ is eight weeks long and encourages kids of all ages to read or be read to throughout the summer.

Each week, kids can bring in their reading log to show their progress and get a prize; there will be a grand prize drawing at the end of the program. You can also register in person at branch locations beginning June 4th. The program starts June 4th and runs through the end of July.